Trane Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.57B beats by $40M
Jan. 31, 2022
- Trane Technologies press release (NYSE:TT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.57B (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.15, up 14% to 17% vs. consensus of $6.99.
- The company expects to continue to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100% of excess cash to shareholders over time. The company recently announced its intention to increase its annual dividend by 14%, to $2.68 per share annualized, starting in the first quarter of 2022.