Quarterhill subsidiary ETC, to delivery back office system for express lanes in Orange County; CFO departs

Jan. 31, 2022 6:42 AM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) announced that Orange County Transportation Authority signed a contract awarding Back Office System and Customer Service Center Operations Services for the 405 Express Lanes in Orange County to WSP USA.
  • A Quarterhill company, Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) is a major subcontractor to WSP USA on this project.
  • The subcontract, valued at $49.3M, is for the initial term of up to 9 years, with options to extend it by up to 5 years.
  • As a major subcontractor on this project, ETC will provide the tolling application of the Back Office System and related maintenance and services during operations.
  • It will also oversee subcontractors performing other operations and services, such as lockbox, mailing and printing, merchant services, and more.
  • The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.
  • Separately, Quarterhill board CFO John Rim is leaving the company to pursue other interests; it is engaging an executive search firm to recruit a new CFO and Mr. Rim has agreed to help support an orderly transition.
  • Stephen Thompson, SVP Finance at Quarterhill subsidiary, Wi-LAN, has been named interim CFO.
