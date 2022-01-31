Nasdaq futures up; S&P 500, Dow Jones futures dip as Wall Street closes out tough January
Jan. 31, 2022
- Stock index futures point to a mixed open to close out what looks likely to be the worst month for stocks since the pandemic.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.3% are slightly higher. S&P futures (SPX) -0.2% and Dow futures (DJI) -0.5% are down.
- Info Tech is the one sector in the green premarket, while Industrials is the weakest.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.79%.
- The S&P is down 7% so far this month. The would be the biggest decline since March 2020 when the broader market plunged 12.5% as the world moved into lockdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is likely to notch its worst January ever, currently off 12%.
- "On the face of it, future historians might conclude that (last week) must have been one of the dullest weeks in the NASDAQ's history given that we closed the week +0.01% higher than the previous Friday, the fifth smallest % weekly move in the history of the index once we get down to the decimals," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "However beneath the surface there was extraordinary volatility as every day saw swings between 2.75% and 6%."
- Shortly after the start of trading the January Chicago PMI arrives, with economists looking for a decline to 61.7.
- "The data highlight in a busy week will be payrolls Friday," Reid said. "Our US economists are expecting nonfarm payrolls to have grown by a relatively subdued +150k in January (in line with consensus), with the unemployment rate remaining at a post-pandemic low of 3.9%."
- "Clearly Omicron will impact this data, so it'll be tough to get a clear read though but Fed Chair Powell has already said that his personal view is that labor market conditions were consistent with maximum employment, 'in the sense of the highest level of employment that is consistent with price stability.' The JOLTS report tomorrow will also be a good indicator of the tightness of the labor market and one we've preferred to payrolls as a lead indicator during the pandemic."
- Goldman Sachs recently screened for best and worst stocks for tightening financial conditions.