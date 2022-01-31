MediciNova stock jumps after securing Canadian patent for MN-001/002 for hepatic ballooning

Jan. 31, 2022 6:54 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) gains 9.7% premarket after receiving a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) for hepatic ballooning.
  • Once issued, the patent will expire no earlier than January 2035.
  • The allowed claims cover oral administration, including tablets and capsules, as well as liquid dosage forms, including a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing frequencies.
  • Hepatocyte ballooning is a component of the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) activity score. MN-001 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the NAFLD activity score in animal models.
  • Recently, MNOV secured European patent for MN-001 and MN-002 for hepatic ballooning.
