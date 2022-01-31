Beyond Meat rallies after Barclays flips to being a bull with two-notch upgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on watch after Barclays flips from being a bear to a bull with a two-notch upgrade to an Overweight rating from Underweight. Even as competition in grocery stores heat up for Beyond Meat, the big lead it has with restaurant partnerships is seen a clear advantage.

Analyst Benjamin Theirer: "We believe BYND’s growth potential in the U.S. foodservice channel and the international segment is not properly reflected in the current stock price. While we still expect increasing competition in the alternative meat space, especially in U.S. retail, we see more positives than negatives."

Theirer and team do not expect all foodservice tests to be successful, but think BYND’s efforts to position its products in this channel via a wide array of products and partners reflect solid efforts towards a healthy revenue diversification. "We acknowledge that it could take more than a couple of years to reach a 50%/50% retail vs foodservice revenue breakdown, but the trend looks clear to us," they note.

Barclays assigns a price target of $80 to Beyond Meat (BYND) to rep more than 33% upside potential. Shares of BYND are up 5.02% premarket to $59.38 vs. the 52-week trading range of $53.10 to $183.75.