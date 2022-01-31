Ocuphire Pharma eyes launch of mydriasis therapy in 2023

  • Announcing the key anticipated milestones ahead of its R&D Day event scheduled for today, Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) said that the company has started pre-commercial activities targeting a potential launch of its lead asset Nyxol in 2023 for Reversal of Mydriasis (RM). The company shares have added ~14% in the pre-market.
  • As previously disclosed, Ocuphire (OCUP) said it expects to submit a New Drug Application for the candidate in late 2022 after its first Phase 3 registration trial for RM achieved the primary endpoint with statistical significance.
  • Meanwhile, the ZETA-1 trial for the company’s second product candidate, APX3330, has completed nearly 70% enrollment of diabetic retinopathy (DR)/ Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) patients. The Phase 2b trial is on track for a data read-out in H2 2022.
  • In addition, Ocuphire (OCUP) targets mid-2022 to begin its VEGA Phase 3 program for Nyxol as an adjunctive treatment for Presbyopia as monotherapy and in combination with low-dose pilocarpine (LDP). The company plans to disclose the statistically significant efficacy and durability data with Nyxol alone in Jan. 2022.
  • In November, Ocuphire (OCUP) reported $22.2M in cash and equivalents as of the end of Q3 2021, which the management suggested was enough cash runway into late 2022.
