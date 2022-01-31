BlackBerry sells legacy patents to Catapult IP Innovations for $600M
Jan. 31, 2022 7:01 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult IP Innovations for $600M, comprising of $450M in cash and a promissory note in the principal amount of $150M.
- The promissory note will be payable in five equal annual installments of $30M in cash commencing on the third anniversary of the closing date, provided that the senior loan is not in default.
- Patents essential to company's current core business operations are excluded from the transaction.
- BlackBerry (BB) will receive a license back to the patents being sold, which relate primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking.
- This transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.