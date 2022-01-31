Should investors 'buy the dip' going into February?

Stock index futures were mixed ahead of final session for January, with contracts linked to the Dow and S&P 500 inching lower, and the Nasdaq up by 0.4%. A spate of volatility continues to unnerve traders and investors alike on Wall Street, with equities rebounding strongly on Friday, closing decisively in the green. Despite the gains, the Nasdaq Composite is headed for its worst month since October 2008 and the worst first month of the year of all time, prompting many to consider whether it is time to "buy the dip" as we head into February:

For: "While it's always hard to predict the bottom of any market selloff, we believe the risk-reward for U.S. stocks is getting attractive," wrote David Lefkowitz, the head of equities Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Market trading is off and the average Nasdaq stock being down over 40% [from last year's all-time high] could create opportunities," said Jonathan Gray, president of Blackstone.

"Innovation is on sale and it will be really important to investors to get to move towards the right side of change, given the amount of disruption that we do expect," according to Ark Invest's Cathie Wood.

"Many of our best investments have emerged when other investors whose time horizons are short term, discard great companies at prices that look extraordinarily attractive when one has a long-term horizon," commented billionaire Bill Ackman, head of hedge fund Pershing Square.

Against: "There's tremendous selling resistance at higher levels because so many people have lost money. And that to me is very similar to the dot-com bubble, and other bubbles," said Morgan Stanley's Andrew Slimmon. "Once a very speculative bubble breaks, it's not a V-bottom because there's too many people looking to get out."

"The buy the dip mentality has been obliterated in the market," declared Bill Gross, the founder and former chief investment officer of PIMCO.

"The buy-the-dip reflex should be resisted in the environment we are likely to continue to face in 2022," added T. Rowe Price CEO Rob Sharps. "Any environment where there is a reversal of accommodating monetary policy makes it more difficult to expect that returns will be robust, and that it is necessarily the right thing to do to buy each pullback."

"We will have much tougher times ahead with extremely low interest rates and a very high stock market, and with increasing - and in some places, accelerating - inflation, we could see a long period of time with low returns," noted Nicolai Tangen, head of the Norway's $1.3T oil fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.