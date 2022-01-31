Caesars Entertainment is defended at Jefferies after big share price drop

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment. Analyst David Katz said the near-term selling pressure with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is mainly driven by elevated leverage, the pending European William Hill sale, as well as the pending Strip asset sale concurrent with digital investment. Shares of Caesars are down 21% over the last six weeks.

"The current levels of 7.0X lease-adjusted is likely weighing on shares, in the context of the pending asset sales. The company is awaiting closure of the sale of its non-USWH assets to 888 Holdings for $2.9B at some point in 1Q22. As well, the company has indicated its intent to divest a Las Vegas Strip asset as part of its deleveraging strategy, which we have estimated should generate $2B. In this context, the continued investments in digital, which we reflect as $1.2B of EBITDA losses from 2H21 through 2023, offsetting the fundamental strength in regional and Las Vegas casinos."

Katz and team think the opportunity for digital growth is momentary for CZR and sees the current spending level by the casino operator as appropriate. The trading level right now on CZR of 9.2X is called compelling.

