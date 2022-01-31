Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) agrees to acquire the assets of privately held Bighorn Permian Resources located in the Midland Basin for ~$860M in cash and stock.

The deal consists of $770M in cash and ~6.8M Earthstone common shares valued at $90M based the $13.25 closing price on January 28.

The 110K net acres of acquired assets in the Midland Basin produced 42.4K boe/day (25% oil, 57% liquids) in November 2021; the company expects 2022 asset level projected adjusted EBITDAX of $348M with minimal capital spending.

"Combining the Bighorn acquisition with the four acquisitions completed in 2021 and the pending Chisholm acquisition, we will have more than quadrupled our daily production rate, greatly expanded our Permian Basin acreage footprint and increased our free cash flow generating capacity by many multiples since year-end 2020," Earthstone says.

