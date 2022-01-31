PREIT core mall sales crosses $600/sq. foot milestone, Cherry Hill Mall tops the list
Jan. 31, 2022 7:12 AM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades 2.1% higher premarket after it announced that 2021 closed on a high note with core mall rolling 12 month sales eclipsing $600/sq. foot at $603.
- Properties with the most pronounced per sq. foot growth include those established as the dominant enclosed retail destination in their respective market, as inferior competition struggled following lockdowns.
- Specifically, Patrick Henry, Capital City, Valley and Viewmont Malls all experienced over 20% growth in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels.
- Reporting above the balance in terms of growth and absolute sales per square foot is PREIT's premier super-regional property, Cherry Hill Mall, growing ~28% to $936.