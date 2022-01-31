Tesla gains after Credit Suisse turns bullish on long-term margin potential

Jan. 31, 2022 7:16 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments

Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Outperform rating on Monday after having the EV stock slotted at Neutral. The recent share price drop is seen as an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Crucially, analyst Dan Levy and team think that strong margins from Tesla (TSLA) are sustainable along with volume growth.

"Tesla is a 1 of 1: we are hard pressed to find a stock that checks all the boxes as Tesla does – attractive growth story (both top-line and EPS), disruption, decarbonization, etc. Accordingly, with robust fundamentals ahead and with the stock having been caught in the market decline, we believe the stock should recover."

Credit Suisse assigned a price target of $1,025 to TSLA.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are up 2.37% premarket to $866.44.

Tesla (TSLA) is one of the top stocks listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.