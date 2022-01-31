Wolfspeed to raise $500M in convertible senior notes offering
Jan. 31, 2022 7:16 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) intends to offer $500M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase, up to an additional $75M of notes.
- The notes will have interest payable semi-annually in arrears.
- The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Wolfspeed’s common stock, or a combination thereof, at Wolfspeed’s election.
- The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transaction and to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Further, if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, then company intends to use a portion of the additional net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions.
- Shares are down 0.84% PM.