GrowGeneration acquires Horticultural Rep Group
Jan. 31, 2022 7:22 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) has acquired Horticultural Rep Group (HRG). Financial terms not disclosed.
- "With this acquisition, GrowGen is strengthening its global product supply chain and adding significant distribution of its growing list of private label products," said Michael Salaman, President and co-founder of GrowGen. "Keith Harrington is one of the most respected executives and one of the early innovators of the U.S. modern horticultural market. We are excited that he will contribute his multi-decade expertise to the GrowGen team."
- Founder and President of HRG Mr. Harrington has been appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development at GrowGen.
- HRG is a specialty marketing and sales organization of horticultural products based in Ogden, Utah. HRG generated estimated revenue of $10M in 2021 from sales agent commissions and distribution activity.