G Medical Innovations to raise $12M in stock and warrants offering

Jan. 31, 2022 7:26 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) trades 2.1% higher premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to issue 2.4M shares and warrants in private placement at a purchase price of $5/share and associated warrant for expected gross proceeds of ~$12M.
  • The warrants will be exercisable immediately on issuance, and will have a term of five years from issuance date.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Feb.2, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for partial repayment of existing debt and working capital purposes.
