Reata initiates rolling submission of omaveloxolone application in U.S. for Friedreich’s ataxia

Jan. 31, 2022 7:28 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has initiated a rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with Friedreich’s ataxia.
  • The submission allows Reata to submit portions of the regulatory application to the FDA for review on an ongoing basis.
  • The company reiterates that it expects to complete the submission of the NDA by the end of Q1 2022.
  • Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder, which is normally diagnosed during adolescence. Patients experience symptoms in childhood, including progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and fatigue that commonly results in motor incapacitation with patients requiring a wheelchair in their teens or early 20s.
  • Patients with Friedreich’s ataxia may also experience visual impairment, hearing loss, diabetes, and cardiomyopathy.
