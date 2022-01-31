L3Harris slides on downside guidance for full-year earnings, revenues

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) -2.6% pre-market after narrowly beating Q4 earnings expectations but slightly missing on revenues and guiding full-year earnings and revenues below Wall Street consensus.

Q4 net income nearly tripled to $484M from $184M in the year-earlier quarter, which revenues slipped 6.7% to a below-consensus $4.49B, which the company attributed to divestitures in its aviation business and supply chain-related constraints in its communication systems business.

L3Harris issued downside guidance for FY 2002, seeing adjusted EPS of $13.35-$13.65, vs. $13.67 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $17.3B-$17.7B, compared with ~$18B consensus.

Due to divestitures, the company said projected revenues would be lower than the $17.81B total revenues in 2022 but represent organic revenue growth of 1%-3%.

By segment, Q4 sales in Integrated Mission Systems +6% Y/Y to $1.56B, driven by aircraft missionization on a NATO program and in Electro Optical from higher product deliveries; Space and Airborne Systems +2% to $1.28B, driven by a ramp on missile defense and other responsive programs; Communication Systems -11% to $1.02B, citing anticipated product delivery delays from supply chain-related constraints mainly within Tactical Communications

L3Harris shares have lost ~4% over the past six months but have outperformed the S&P 500 YTD with a 2.5% gain.

