Macau police are reported to have arrested Macau Legend Development Limited (OTCPK:MALDF) CEO Levo Chan, the boss of one of the city's largest junket agencies.

Choi is said to have been arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling, running a crime syndicate, money laundering, and under-the-table betting.

The Macau sector was rocked late last year with the arrest of Suncity Group Holdings (OTCPK:SCGHF) CEO Alvin Chau. Analysts have been lowering long-term expectations for the VIP segment due to the crackdown on junket operators.

There is no share price reaction with the Hong Kong Stock Market and Shanghai Stock Exchange closed today for the Chinese New Year holiday break.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

