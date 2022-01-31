Madrigal says liver disease candidate improved key patient outcomes in late-stage study
Jan. 31, 2022 7:36 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing the topline data from its safety study for resmetirom in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) said that the Phase 3 trial showed improvements in the liver and cardiovascular health of patients with statistical significance. Madrigal (MDGL) shares have added ~1% in the pre-market.
- MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is the first study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that did not use liver biopsy to identify patients or measure their response to therapy.
- The 52-week study involved more than 900 patients, and according to data from the placebo-controlled, double-blind portion of the trial, resmetirom was safe and well-tolerated at 80 and 100 mg once a day doses (primary endpoint).
- Generally, mild diarrhea or increased stool frequency at the beginning of therapy was the most common adverse event with 9% and ~17% incidence over the placebo rate in 80 and 100 mg arms, respectively.
- In terms of secondary endpoint, there were “significant and clinically relevant reductions in liver fat as measured by magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat-fraction ((MRI-PDFF)),” according to the company.
- “These positive results from the first of our two Phase 3 MAESTRO trials support our conviction that resmetirom has the potential to be the first medication approved for the treatment of patients with NASH and liver fibrosis,” CEO Paul Friedman remarked.
- Madrigal (MDGL) intends to provide another data readout of the trial before the publication or a presentation at a medical meeting.
Previously, unexpected staffing issues at its vendor delayed the readout, the company said in December.