FDA clears Altimmune's pemvidutide application for obesity
Jan. 31, 2022 7:38 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) perks up 4.4% premarket following an announcement that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 2 clinical trial of pemvidutide for obesity.
- The company expects to initiate the Phase 2 trial in obesity in Q1 2022.
- The Phase 2 trial will enroll approx. 320 individuals with obesity or who are overweight with at least one obesity-related complication.
- Subjects will be randomized 1:1:1:1 to receive either 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo administered weekly for 48 weeks.
- The primary endpoint of the study is the relative (percent) change in body weight at 48 weeks compared to baseline, with additional readouts including metabolic and lipid profiles, cardiovascular measures, and glucose homeostasis.
- An interim analysis is planned to assess changes in body weight after 24 weeks of treatment, with an expected readout in Q4 2022.
- ALT previously received IND clearance for pemvidutide in NASH and is currently enrolling subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in a Phase 1b trial.