Orion Office REIT, Arch Street Capital in single tenant office partnership

Jan. 31, 2022 7:39 AM ETOrion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)OBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Door Handles on a Glass Office Building

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

  • Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Arch Street Capital Advisors formed and are continuing a programmatic venture that focuses on acquiring long-term leased, single-tenant office properties.
  • Orion's interest in the partnership was assumed from Vereit, as part of Orion's (ONL) spinoff from Realty Income (NYSE:O) after Vereit and Realty Income merged. The partnership between Arch Street Capital and Orion (ONL) has acquired six asseta for ~$227M and is looking for new single-tenant office investments in the range of $10M to $60M.
  • The partnership recently acquired 700 Market Street, a 127K-square-foot office property in St. Louis, Missouri's central business district that's long-term leased as a corporate headquarters of an investment-grade tenant.
  • Orion Office (ONL) was spun off from the merged Realty Income (O) and Vereit in November.
