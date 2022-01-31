Entain invests in metaverse, immersive gaming innovation lab

Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) announced that it is launching a global innovation hub called Ennovate. The company said Ennovate will invest up to £100 million in innovation projects, start-up investments and collaborations with UK, European and global partners.

First technology companies working with Ennovate include Verizon, BT, and Theta Labs, all looking to develop ground-breaking experiences for customers in gaming and interactive entertainment.

Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen: "We want to lead the way with new, exciting products and experiences for customers and use our cutting-edge technology to pioneer innovations in sport, gaming and interactive entertainment for the metaverse... We also want to use our position as a global technology leader to help drive innovation more widely."

Ennovate's first dedicated innovation lab will be located in the heart of London's entrepreneurial tech community, close to the UK headquarters of TikTok and Snapchat.

