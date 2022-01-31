Diversified Healthcare Trust signs $703M joint venture for office portfolio segment properties

Jan. 31, 2022 7:47 AM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

office buiding

Gaihong Dong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) entered into a $703M JV for 10 properties in DHC's Office Portfolio segment with two global institutional investors.
  • The 10 property portfolio is being sold at ~$657/sq. foot or a 4.98% capitalization rate based on FY21 actual cash NOI.
  • The investors acquired a 41% and 39% equity interest in the joint venture for an investment of ~$100.7M and $95.8M, respectively; DHC retained a 20% equity interest in the JV.
  • The venture incurred ~$456.3M of secured debt on the properties.
  • The transaction cash proceeds is to be used for funding capex, to reduce outstanding indebtedness and for other general business purposes.
  • As of Sep. 30, 2021, these properties were 97% occupied for a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.6 years (by annualized rental income).
  • This transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale of ~$320M.
