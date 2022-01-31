OraSure wins FDA OK for rapid COVID-19 test in children

Jan. 31, 2022 7:56 AM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) announced that the FDA authorized its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests for children aged 2 – 14 years. Previously, the federal agency had greenlighted the test for use in adults and in children aged 15 – 17 years when administered by an adult.
  • According to studies that supported the regulatory decision, the overall accuracy of the InteliSwab test stood at 93%, including children, a similar rate compared to the studies on adults.
  • “Helping our children stay in school and get back to normal is crucial to their wellbeing and continued development,” CEO Stephen Tang remarked.
  • “Fast, frequent testing is a key component to making this happen and we are delighted that our InteliSwab® test can now be used for children.”
  • The company also announced the launch of InteliSwab Connect, a new app to report test results to public health authorities.
  • In Q3 2021, OraSure (OSUR) signed three contracts with the U.S. government to deliver InteliSwab tests.
