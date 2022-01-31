Ionis stock falls 9% after discontinuing Pfizer-led vupanorsen development program

Jan. 31, 2022 8:00 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), PFEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

sample of blood collection

Ca-ssis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) down 9.2% premarket after discontinuing the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)-led clinical development program for vupanorsen (PF-07285557), an investigational antisense therapy that was being evaluated for potential indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).
  • Pfizer made this decision after a thorough review of data from the Phase 2b study of vupanorsen in statin-treated participants with dyslipidemia.
  • As previously announced, the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant reduction in non-HDL-C, as well as triglycerides (TG). However, the magnitude of non-HDL-C and TG reduction observed did not support continuation of the clinical development program for CV risk reduction or SHTG.
  • Pfizer will return development rights to vupanorsen to Ionis, from which it licensed the investigational therapy in a worldwide exclusive agreement in November 2019.
  • Recently, IONS announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug tag to eplontersen for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.