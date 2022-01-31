Ionis stock falls 9% after discontinuing Pfizer-led vupanorsen development program
Jan. 31, 2022 8:00 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), PFEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) down 9.2% premarket after discontinuing the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)-led clinical development program for vupanorsen (PF-07285557), an investigational antisense therapy that was being evaluated for potential indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).
- Pfizer made this decision after a thorough review of data from the Phase 2b study of vupanorsen in statin-treated participants with dyslipidemia.
- As previously announced, the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant reduction in non-HDL-C, as well as triglycerides (TG). However, the magnitude of non-HDL-C and TG reduction observed did not support continuation of the clinical development program for CV risk reduction or SHTG.
- Pfizer will return development rights to vupanorsen to Ionis, from which it licensed the investigational therapy in a worldwide exclusive agreement in November 2019.
