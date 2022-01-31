Kellogg falls after BMO Capital turns cautious ahead of earnings

BMO Capital lowered its rating on Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to Market Perform from Outperform.

Analyst Kenneth Zaslow warned on a lower probability of upside to consensus expectations with the upcoming Q4 report and guidance given the ongoing challenges in U.S. cereal and industry-wide supply constraints. Soft U.S. cereal sales, incremental margin pressure and the union strike are all seen limiting the earnings upside when the food company reports on February 10.

Shares of Kellogg (K) are down 1.64% in premarket action to $64.19.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Kellogg (K): 6 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.

Of note, Kellogg (K) has beat revenue estimates in 10 of the last 12 quarters and topped EPS marks in 11 of the last 12.