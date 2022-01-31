China Evergrande may be forced to sell Hong Kong land that it pledged for loan
Jan. 31, 2022 8:03 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Receivers has been appointed to control assets that China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) used as collateral for a $520M loan that was advanced to the company in January, 2021, the property developer said in a Hong Kong filing made late on Sunday.
- The asset involved is a plot of undeveloped land in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, for a residential development. Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF), the Chinse real estate developer that's been struggling with paying interest on its debt, is seeking legal advice on the matter, while it's in active talks with the lender to resolve the issue.
- Still, the company said it doesn't expect the appointment of receivers to have a material effect on its operations or financial position, nor is it expected to affect its debt restructuring process.
- While the filing didn't identify the lender, distressed-debt manager Oaktree Capital Management is reported to be the creditor that used the land as collateral for a secured loan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- There's a possibility that the company may get a little extra cash from the value of the land to pay some of what's due to offshore creditors. "Upon the discharge of the secured obligations, if there is residual value on such assets, the company will give priority in using it for offshore affairs," Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) said in the filing.
- Earlier in January, a group of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) international bondholders said they're considering legal action to defend their rights.