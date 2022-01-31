AppHarvest down 6% after preliminary report disappoints investors
Jan. 31, 2022
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is down 6% in premarket trading after it reported heavy loss estimate in preliminary results of FY21.
- The company says it expects its full year net loss to be in the range of $170-$172.5M that will include fourth quarter's non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment charges of $59.9M.
- However, FY21 revenue is estimated to range between $8.9-$9.1M that is at the higher end of the company's guidance range of $7-$9M, vs. consensus of $8.30M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is estimated to be in the range of $69.3-$72.5M, compared to the guidance range of $70-$75M.
- "We remain on track to quadruple our number of operating farms this year—adding three new farms that together will expand tomato capacity and diversify our growing capabilities into salad greens and berries," says AppHarvest President David Lee.
- Also, the company announced the 15-acre Berea, Ky., salad greens facility and the 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility are both approximately 65% complete and expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022; 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility will also be operational by that time with over 50% currently completed.
- AppHarvest said both its robotics and software solutions are expected to become revenue-generating in 2023.
- Final earnings report for the quarter is scheduled to be out on Feb. 24, 2022.
