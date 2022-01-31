Luckin Coffee pushes ahead with growth plan

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) stated on Monday that its restructuring effective date in relation to convertible notes due in 2025 has occurred. The company has issued scheme consideration totaling $245.5M of cash, $109.9M of 9.00% series B senior secured notes due 2027 and 9,235,902 ADSs representing 73,887,216 class A ordinary shares. The new notes now represent Luckin's only offshore debt securities.

Company update: "Luckin Coffee is moving forward from a position of financial strength and remains focused on the continued execution of our growth strategy. The board and management team are confident in our future and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and profitability while providing outstanding products and services to our customers."

Shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) are up 0.65% in premarket action.

