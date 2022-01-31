Bluejay Diagnostics stock jumps 11% on FDA Pre-submission filing for Symphony IL-6 test
Jan. 31, 2022 8:15 AM ETBluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) soars 10.9% premarket after filing a Pre-Submission package for the Symphony IL-6 Test with the FDA. The purpose of this filing is to request feedback from the agency prior to submitting a medical device marketing application.
- The pre-submission package will allow the FDA to review and comment on the Company’s plans for clinical trials and analytical testing.
- Bluejay is developing the Symphony IL-6 Test to rapidly measure IL-6 in whole blood in a near-patient setting that is intended to help healthcare professionals make better treatment decisions for life threatening diseases.
- "The pre-submission filing an important milestone for Bluejay as we will receive important feedback from the FDA for our planned marketing submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test, planned for Q3:22,” commented Neil Dey, CEO.
- The Symphony System is designed to provide quantitative measurements of specific biomarkers to determine the need for additional patient care and monitoring, when used in combination with other test and laboratory measurements. The system does not require any sample prep and has shown to deliver results in about 24 minutes.
- Recently, Dawson James started coverage of BJDX with a Buy recommendation.