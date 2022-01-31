Viridian wins FDA OK to start clinical trial for thyroid eye disease candidate

Jan. 31, 2022

  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) announced that the FDA greenlighted its investigational new drug (IND) for VRDN-002, a monoclonal antibody under investigation as a low-volume, subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian (VRDN) shares have added ~36% in the pre-market.
  • With the regulatory clearance, the company looks to start its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial designed as a single ascending dose study to test intravenous VRDN-002 in healthy volunteers.
  • Data anticpated in mid-2022 could support a low-volume and/or low-frequency SC regimen in TED, the company said.
  • “This IND acceptance is the first of multiple regulatory, clinical, and operational milestones expected in 2022,” CEO Jonathan Violin remarked, highlighting the upcoming top-line data from the VRDN-001 Phase 1/2 proof of concept trial expected in Q2 2022.
  • In December, Viridian (VRDN) announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for VRDN-001 in TED.
