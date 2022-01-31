Natural gas touches $5 overnight on storms, cold forecasts
- Natural gas prices in the US briefly traded above $5 overnight, and are quoted up ~5% as of Monday morning.
- Wintery weekend weather in the Northeast is being followed by forecasts for an artic blast of cold air across the middle of the continent later this week.
- Freezing temperatures and snow forecasts for Midland Texas bring supply risk, as freeze offs in the Permian have the potential to clog flow lines, temporarily reducing gas production in the basin.
- This comes after natural gas production in the US fell more than seasonally expected from December to January, according to Platts.
- Interestingly, December 2022 Henry Hub natural gas futures contracts are also trading above $5, for the first time since 2014, indicating some expectation for a tighter North American gas market this year.
- Natural gas ETFs like (NYSEARCA:BOIL) and (NYSEARCA:UNG) should trade in lockstep with the commodity today; while natural gas producers like Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK), EQT (NYSE:EQT), Antero (NYSE:AR), Range (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern (NYSE:SWN) may begin to trade better with futures pricing in sustained tightness through year end.
- With US gas prices seeing record volatility, while global gas prices break records, the market may begin to refocus on natural gas price risks, even as WTI moves towards $90.