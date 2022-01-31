Ping An's subsidiary gets approved to restructure New Founder Group

The building of Ping An Insurance in Lujiazui Financial District of Pudong Shanghai

Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ping An Insurance's (OTCPK:PNGAY) subsidiary received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to restructure New Founder Group.
  • For Ping An, participating in the restructuring of New Founder Group may help boost its healthcare ecosystem as healthcare is a dominant core business segment of the New Founder Group, the company notes.
  • With respect to the Restructuring Investment Agreement, which was signed on April 30, 2021, Ping An Life will pay approximately RMB 48.2M ($7.6M) to buy ~66.51% equity interest in New Founder Group.
  • Previously, (July 15, 2021) Ping An's first UCITS umbrella fund got authorized for a public offering in Hong Kong.
