Ping An's subsidiary gets approved to restructure New Founder Group
Jan. 31, 2022 8:17 AM ETPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ping An Insurance's (OTCPK:PNGAY) subsidiary received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to restructure New Founder Group.
- For Ping An, participating in the restructuring of New Founder Group may help boost its healthcare ecosystem as healthcare is a dominant core business segment of the New Founder Group, the company notes.
- With respect to the Restructuring Investment Agreement, which was signed on April 30, 2021, Ping An Life will pay approximately RMB 48.2M ($7.6M) to buy ~66.51% equity interest in New Founder Group.
- Previously, (July 15, 2021) Ping An's first UCITS umbrella fund got authorized for a public offering in Hong Kong.