Citrix Systems confirms deal to be acquired by Elliott, Vista for $16.5B
Jan. 31, 2022 8:18 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) confirmed an agreement to be sold to private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners for $16.5B, including debt.
- Elliott Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital and Vista Equity agreed to pay $104/share in cash for Citrix, according to a statement. The price is a slight discount to $105.55 CTXS shares closed at on Friday. Citrix shares fell 3.4% in premarket trading.
- The confirmation comes after media reports that a deal would be completed as soon as today. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Elliot and Vista Equity were in advanced talks to buy the software maker.
- The transaction is expected to close mid year. In connection with the transaction, Vista and Evergreen intend to combine Citrix and TIBCO Software, one of Vista’s portfolio companies.
- Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor to Citrix, and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel. BofA Securities, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Lazard and Mizuho Securities are serving as financial advisors to Vista and Evergreen
- Citrix is said to have begun exploring options including a potential sale in September, as Elliott took a 10% stake in the company.