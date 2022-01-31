China Xiangtai Food tumbles after $16M direct stock offering
Jan. 31, 2022 8:18 AM ETChina Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) is down 14% in premarket trading after the firm announced the direct stock offering of up to $16.13M of shares.
- Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the company has agreed to sell 18,124,400 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 18,124,400 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement; Combinedly, priced at $0.89 per unit.
- The warrants will be exercisable 60 days from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.
- The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for new business assessment and acquisition, product research and development, marketing and business development, and working capital and general business purposes.
- Closing is expected on Feb. 2, 2022.
- Earlier, China Xiangtai Food signed a deal to buy 686 spot Bitcoin miners worth US$6M.