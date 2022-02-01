The broader stock market trimmed some January losses with a two-day rally to close out the month.

But the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) still ended the month down 5.3%, the worst performance since March 2020. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 9%, just barely avoiding its worst January ever. Yet it was the worst monthly performer of any asset class tracked by Deutsche Bank (see chart at bottom).

In a positive sign for bulls, though, Goldman Sachs says that corrections rarely turn into bear markets.

"Twelve of the 33 corrections took place within a year prior to a recession," strategist David Kostin and team wrote in a note. "During the 21 non-recession corrections, the S&P 500 typically fell by 15%. A decline of that magnitude today would place the S&P 500 at roughly 4100."

"The largest non-recession S&P 500 drawdown was 1987, defined by the Black Monday crash," Kostin said. "Because prices move faster than earnings estimates, valuation contraction accounted for the majority of historical correction declines."

Kostin is sticking with the year-end target of 5,100 for the end of the year, even though Goldman economists now see five rate hikes, up from two when the forecast was made in November.

He highlights three things investors should be looking at from a tactical perspective:

Positioning: "The troughs of equity market corrections are often marked by depressed levels of positioning Although equity investor length has declined sharply in recent weeks, it still remains elevated vs. history. For example, our US Equity Sentiment Indicator, which combines nine measures of positioning across institutional, foreign, and retail investors, typically registered 2+ standard deviations below average near the bottoms of corrections since the GFC. Today, our Sentiment Indicator stands at -0.4." Monetary Policy: "Messaging or economic data providing confidence that Fed tightening will not dramatically exceed current market expectations would represent a positive catalyst for equity prices." Earnings: "Data reaffirming the outlook for earnings would also provide a catalyst to support equity prices ... Since the start of the season, the bottom-up consensus estimate for 2022 EPS has been unchanged. 24% of S&P 500 market cap reports results next week."

Yesterday, J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic advised investors to buy the dip again.