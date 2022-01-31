VKTX, FRSX and SEAC among pre market gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) +15% liver disease candidate improved key patient outcomes in late-stage study.
- Yoshitsu Co (NASDAQ:TKLF) +14%.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) +12% its pre-submission filing package for the symphony IL-6 test is with the FDA.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) +13%.
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) +11% sees FY21 revenue of $22.2M, above consensus.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) +9%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) +6%.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +6% FDA clears Altimmune's pemvidutide application for obesity.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) +6%.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) +6%.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) +6%.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +4% collaborates with a leading tier one supplier on enhancing ADAS vision systems.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +6%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +5%.