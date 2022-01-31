ImmunoPrecise rises 11% as PolyTope shows neutralizing potency against Omicron

Jan. 31, 2022
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) said data showed strong neutralizing potency of its PolyTope TATX-03 antibody cocktail against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in in-vitro pseudovirus assays.
  • The company believes that it has the only first-generation cocktail therapy against SARS-CoV-2 (first publicly announced 2020) that has shown to retain efficacy against every variant of concern to date through in vitro pseudovirus assays conducted with respect to such variants of concern.
  • The company expects that, upon completion of its ongoing studies, the data will enable it to file an investigational new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • In addition ImmunoPrecise said its unit Talem Therapeutics filed for patent protection of its PolyTope TATX-03 antibody cocktail via the Patent Cooperation Treaty system and national filings in the U.S., Taiwan, Argentina, and Paraguay.
  • IPA +11.30% premarket to $6.40
