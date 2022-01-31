Leap Therapeutics forms partnership to develop companion diagnostic for cancer patients
Jan. 31, 2022 8:22 AM ETLeap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company, has entered into an agreement with Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX), to develop a companion diagnostic to detect Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).
- The assay will be used to support clinical development of Leap's anti-DKK1 cancer therapy, DKN-01, currently being studied in clinical trials.
- DKK1 is a protein often implicated in cancer, enabling tumor cells to suppress the immune system and lead to unregulated growth. Overexpression of DKK1 is associated with poor survival in cancer patients.
- The assay developed by Leica Biosystems will utilize RNAscope technology from Bio-Techne on the BOND-III Automated Staining System, which allows for detection of DKK1 with high sensitivity and specificity, to help identify patients most likely to benefit from DKN-01 treatment.
- Companion Diagnostics are tests that may be used to determine if a patient's tumor has the biomarker that will predict the outcome of a treatment with a specific therapy.