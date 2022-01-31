Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) -3.9% pre-market after reporting slightly better than forecast Q4 earnings and in-line revenues, but said it expects the pace of growth in sales and profits to slow down in 2022.

Q4 net income rose 12% to $281M from $251M in the year-earlier quarter, operating profit margin improved to 13.9% from 12.6% a year ago, and sales increased 2% to $3.57B

Q4 sales by segment: Service 2.3% Y/Y to $2B, as organic maintenance and repair sales increased 4.3%, and New Equipment +2% to $1.56B, as organic sales rose 11.9% in Asia while declining 9.5% in the Americas and 6.3% in EMEA.

For FY 2022, Otis guided for adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30, in line with $3.28 analyst consensus, on sales of $14.4B-$14.7B, below Wall Street expectations of $14.71B.

Otis said it expects New Equipment sales to rise by 0.5%-3% in 2022, while seeing Service segment sales up 4%-6%.

"Despite ongoing macro challenges in 2021, we achieved consistent and broad-based organic sales growth and margin expansion, grew our maintenance portfolio at the highest rate in over 10 years and gained share in New Equipment for the second consecutive year," President and CEO Judy Marks said.

Otis shares are indicating to open at the bottom of the $79-$87 trading range maintained over the past four months.