NRx Pharmaceuticals to raise $25M in stock offering
Jan. 31, 2022 8:27 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) trades 6.7% down premarket after it entered into definitive agreements with investors to purchase 7.82M shares in a private placement; it will also issue unregistered preferred investment options.
- The purchase price for one share and one investment option to purchase one share is $3.195.
- The investment options have an exercise price of $3.07/share, will be exercisable six months post issuance, and will have a term equal to five years post initial exercise date.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$25M; proceeds will be targeted towards continuing to advance the company's three potentially life-saving therapies.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Feb.2, 2022.