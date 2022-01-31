NRx Pharmaceuticals to raise $25M in stock offering

Jan. 31, 2022 8:27 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) trades 6.7% down premarket after it entered into definitive agreements with investors to purchase 7.82M shares in a private placement; it will also issue unregistered preferred investment options.
  • The purchase price for one share and one investment option to purchase one share is $3.195.
  • The investment options have an exercise price of $3.07/share, will be exercisable six months post issuance, and will have a term equal to five years post initial exercise date.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$25M; proceeds will be targeted towards continuing to advance the company's three potentially life-saving therapies.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Feb.2, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.