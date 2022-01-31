United Rentals is on watch after Argus defends, two-notch Seeking Alpha Quant Rating upgrade

Jan. 31, 2022 8:30 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Argus calls the recent share price weakness with United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a buying opportunity with the stock down 25% from the 52-week high.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on URI and sets a price target of $360 based off an adjusted 2022 EPS estimate of $26.20 (+19% Y/Y).

Analyst John Eade's breakdown on URI: "We are comfortable with this well-managed company's ability to navigate the pandemic as well as with its adoption of new technology that will help it to grow in a post-COVID-19 world. On the fundamentals, URI shares trade at 10-times our 2022 EPS estimate, compared to a five-year range of 6-15 and a market multiple of 21 and at a price/sales ratio of 2.7, near the high end of the historical range."

In a notable development, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on URI stepped up to Strong Buy last week from Hold.

