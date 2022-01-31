Applied UV nabs order from Tennessee Department of Correction

Jan. 31, 2022 8:35 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) trades 2.9% higher premarket after it received a significant initial order from the Tennessee Department of Correction for its Scientific Air S-400patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology for use in its Prison and Correctional Facilities protecting incarcerated individuals and staff from COVID-19 and other pathogens.
  • The department is a Cabinet-level agency within the Tennessee state government managing and operating 10 adult prisons, contracts with a private prison management company for the operation of one prison, and contracts with several counties for the operation of three other prisons.
  • With this order, Applied UV is making its entry into the prison and correctional facilities vertical, a large and significant new market.
