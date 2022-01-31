Xeris Biopharma launches Recorlev for Cushing’s Syndrome
Jan. 31, 2022 8:35 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) said Recorlev (levoketoconazole) is now available for prescription.
- Recorlev was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2021, to treat endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.
- Xeris has also partnered with PANTHERx Rare Specialty Pharmacy to provide a support and product distribution program Xeris CareConnection, for members of the Recorlev ecosystem, including patients, caregivers, physicians, and payors.
- Xeris CareConnection provides access to pharmacists, case managers and access managers, including white-glove services throughout the treatment journey.
- Endogenous Cushing's syndrome is a rare condition caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure.
- XERS -3.86% premarket to $1.99