Banco Santander completes acquisition of its U.S. auto lending arm

Jan. 31, 2022 8:36 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), SANBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Santander Bank

Orbon Alija/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • After months of extending its tender offer for Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares, Banco Santander's (NYSE:SAN) U.S. unit has acquired enough SC shares to purchase the rest of the shares that haven't been tendered.
  • All shares of Santander Consumer USA (SC) not tendered were converted into the right to receive the $41.50 in cash that will be paid for all other shares of SC's common stock in the tender offer. On Friday, Jan. 28, SC shares closed at $41.60 per share.
  • Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) first launched the tender offer to gain full ownership of Santander Consumer USA (SC) in August.
