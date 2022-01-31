Rush Street Interactive moves into Mexico through Grupo Multimedios partnership

Jan. 31, 2022 8:37 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock is rising 1.5% premarket Monday after the firm entered into an exclusive partnership with Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios to bring RSI’s award-winning online gaming platform to Mexico.
  • The partnership builds upon RSI’s award-winning track record of success in Latin America.
  • Under the terms of the 25-year pact, RSI will operate online casino and sports betting countrywide in close partnership with Grupo Multimedios, a subsidiary of which holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico.
  • The partnership also enables RSI to leverage Grupo Multimedios’ vast array of media assets and distribution channels for promotional and content integration purposes.
  • The collaboration expected to launch operations in Q2 of 2022, bringing online casino and sports betting to Mexico’s population of more than 130M.
