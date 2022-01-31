J.B. Hunt Transport Services buys Bassett's furniture delivery business for $87M

Jan. 31, 2022 8:37 AM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), BSETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to acquire Zenith Freight Lines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET), for ~$87M in cash.
  • The acquisition is to expand J.B. Hunt’s Final Mile Services segment as Zenith provides specialized LTL transportation services for furniture manufacturers and retailers in the continental United States.
  • To note, Zenith posted revenue of $87M in the fiscal year ending November 2021, with Bassett representing one-third of its business.
  • "Disruption caused by the pandemic aside, we believe that the consolidation of traditional specialized furniture transportation is inevitable," said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett’s CEO and Chairman of the Board.
  • The transaction is expected to close by Feb. 28, 2022.
  • BSET is up 5% in premarket trading.
