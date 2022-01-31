Equinor's Norwegian LNG plant restart further delayed following fire
Jan. 31, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) near-artic LNG plant, Hammerfest, was scheduled to restart production in March of this year following a major fire in 2020; restart is now expected mid-May.
- The plant sits on the north coast of Norway and is detached from European pipelines; the plant can produce ~18 million cubic meters of gas per day, or ~6.5 billion cubic meters per year, or ~1% of European gas supply.
- Equinor cited Covid-19 restrictions as cause for the restart delay.
- European gas markets are tight and at risk of further tightening from conflict in Ukraine; producers like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT) stand to benefit from tightening Euro gas fundamentals as a result of geopolitics or operational challenges at LNG plants like Hammerfest, Gorgon or Prelude.