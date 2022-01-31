Integrated Media Technology signs NFT creation agreement with an Asian art gallery
Jan. 31, 2022 8:43 AM ETIntegrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) signs an exclusive NFT creation agreement with Wan Fung Art Gallery to mint their Masterpieces of Chinese fine art for sale on company's Ouction marketplace.
- Wan Fung Art Gallery focus on the sale of paintings, calligraphies, drawings and artifacts.
- Wan Fung Art Gallery has galleries in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou and in Hong Kong which was ranked as one of the top 10 galleries in China.
- The exclusive agreement is for a term of one year and renewable upon the agreement of both parties.
- Company shall mint the art works into NFT at no cost to the gallery, and these NFTs will be sold on our Ouction marketplace.