Vivid Seats attracts bull rating from Credit Suisse on post-pandemic setup

Credit Suisse started off coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) with an Outperform rating.

Underpinning the bullish thesis, the firm points to higher repeat rates for Vivid Seats (SEAT) and faster order velocity compared to the pre-pandemic period. The potential for faster-than-expected new user growth and optionality for additional revenue streams from the Betcha Sports acquisition are also highlighted.

"During 2021, Vivid Seats launched its new web v2.0 and mobile v3.0 experiences, as well as updated its loyalty program, which should result in an improved customer experience, engagement, and retention."

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $16 to Vivid Seats (SEAT) to rep almost 100% upside potential. Shares of SEAT are up 0.12% premarket to $8.22 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.84 to $14.35.

